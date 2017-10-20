Thursday's homicide victim played in Dirt Bowl tournament over the years

LMPD investigating deadly shooting at 28th and Elliot Avenue, in Russell neighborhood. (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police have identified Thursday night’s homicide victim as Dominique Ellis-Denning, 27. Ellis-Denning was shot at 28th and Elliot in the Russell neighborhood. He was rushed to the hospital by police escort where he died.

Neal Robertson, Commissioner for Louisville’s Dirt Bowl, told WHAS11 Ellis-Denning played in the summer basketball tournament for many years.

“He was an outstanding basketball player, he won a one-on-one championship where it took him all the way to California,” Robertson explained.

Robertson said the Dirt Ball is an escape for the men who play, but once the tournament is over, some get sucked back into the violence.

“That's an hour break from all the turmoil and things they have to go through in real-life situations, because when you go home if you have a home to go to, you may be staying with someone, you know, it's really rough out here.”

He told WHAS11 he'd like to see more from city leaders to prevent more lives from being taken away.

“The only thing we can do is focus on the ones that we have now. There's other "Dominique’s" out there, and we could try our best to get a hold to them.”

Police have arrested Montrell Matthews, charged with Ellis-Denning's murder. Police were able to arrest Matthews with help from LMPD's Shot Spotter and said Matthews was also at the scene and witnesses identified him as the shooter.

