Texas man finds his puppy hanged in tree, police investigate

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

LAMPASAS, Texas - The Lampasas County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's claim he found his puppy hanging from a tree Monday.

Cole Gilmore mourned the loss of his eight-week-old puppy, Sue, and continues to come to grips with the heinous crime. He came home from work Monday to find three of his dogs loose in the yard. The dogs were taken off their chains and his new puppy was hanging by a nylon string from a tree.

Gilmore picked up Sue in Oklahoma merely a couple weeks prior to Monday. He said the other dogs were sitting and looking up at the puppy. He took Sue down from the tree and buried him in the pasture.

Sue was named after the Johnny Cash song, "A Boy Named Sue". He was a Catahoula-Black Mouth Curr mix.

"I honestly just broke down and cried for a minute," Gilmore said. "It was pretty mortifying to see an eight-week-old puppy hanging from a tree that didn't do nothing to nobody. He's only been around a little while, but you got a pack of hunting dogs, they're a team, they're a family. It's like losing one of their own."

Gilmore's mom, Rhonda, said she was horrified when she heard about the gruesome discovery. She explained her son went through a range of emotions.

"(Gilmore) went from being angry to devastated to mad to it was heart-breaking," she explained.

Gilmore said an officer told him he did not need to file a police report on Monday night.

The 18-year-old Lampasas man is offering a cash reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest.

Lampasas County Sheriff Jess Ramos said in a statement:

"We will be looking into this and conducting an investigation as far as we can take it. Complainant did not want to file a police report."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lampasas Sheriff's Department at (512)556-8255.

© 2017 KCEN-TV