Teen stabbed in Portland neighborhood, police say

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:22 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was apparently stabbed in the Portland neighborhood Monday.

Police responded to the intersection of 21st and Rowan Streets just before 6 p.m.

The condition of the teenager is not known at this time.

Police do not have a suspect.

WHAS11 News will update this story as information becomes available. 

