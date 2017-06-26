Teen stabbed in Portland neighborhood, police say

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was apparently stabbed in the Portland neighborhood Monday.

Police responded to the intersection of 21st and Rowan Streets just before 6 p.m.

The condition of the teenager is not known at this time.

Police do not have a suspect.

