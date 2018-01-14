Teen, man shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.



It happened just before 1 a.m. Jan 14, in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue. Officers found a teen and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be okay.



No arrests have been made at this point. If you can help police in solving this crime, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV