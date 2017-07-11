Teen linked to at least 23 car thefts, police say

Ariel Mayan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A quiet Newburg neighborhood startled by the commotion.



“My husband came in and told me about it and said, 'the cops are out here.' And when I came out the boy was in the car,” said Katie Smith, neighbor.



That boy, police say, is 19-year-old Ariel Mayan.



“It surprised me really,” Smith said.



Mayan appearing in front of a judge, facing felony charges including the theft of at least 23 cars, totaling more than $360,000. Police say Mayan recruited other kids to help him, targeting some cars that had guns in them.



“One of the recovered cars had bullet holes in it and had some blood inside that was later traced to a juvenile that had been shot,” the Jefferson County prosecutor said.



The judge even troubled by the teen's laundry list of charges.



“At 19, you've racked up a record here that is disturbing,” the judge said.



LMPD continues to investigate. They say there could be even more stolen cars linked to this case.

The judge increased his bond from $25,000 to a $75,000 cash bond.

Other juveniles have been arrested in this case.

