Teen, juvenile arrested following Big Four Bridge carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a victim was carjacked at the Big Four Bridge Saturday.

Police responded to the scene around 2 p.m. after the victim told officers two armed men forcibly stole their vehicle and drove off.

The suspects were spotted near the area of 18th and Hill in the Algonquin neighborhood. Officers said the suspects bailed from the vehicle and led them on a foot pursuit.

A 19-year-old and a juvenile were apprehended and taken into custody. Charges are pending. Their identities are not yet known.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

