Teen injured in Saint Joseph neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot early Sunday.

Fourth Division officers were dispatched to the White Castle located at Eastern Parkway and Preston Street around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a report of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Metro Police’s preliminary investigation, they believe the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive, not too far from the University of Louisville.

They say the victim was struck through the windshield of the vehicle he was a passenger in.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

