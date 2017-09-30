Teen injured in New Albany shooting, police say

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – New Albany Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old injured Friday.
Police say they responded to the area of Vincennes Street and Culbertson Avenue after a 19-year-old male was shot in the stomach around 6 p.m.
The victim was transported to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to be okay.
Police have a person of interest in custody but are not releasing any additional information – including a possible motive until that person is formally charged.
