Teen injured in New Albany shooting, police say

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:10 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – New Albany Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old injured Friday.

Police say they responded to the area of Vincennes Street and Culbertson Avenue after a 19-year-old male was shot in the stomach around 6 p.m.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to be okay.

Police have a person of interest in custody but are not releasing any additional information – including a possible motive until that person is formally charged. 

