Teen arrested in connection to shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville police have charged a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting in the California neighborhood.



Metro Police arrested the 16-year-old boy on Taylorsville Road near St. Matthews Oct. 9.

That shooting early Monday morning on S. 23 St. killed 37-year-old Kontar Dwayne Roberson who lived on that block. Police say the two had been arguing.

