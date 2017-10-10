WHAS
Teen arrested in connection to shooting in California neighborhood

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:26 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville police have charged a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting in the California neighborhood.

Metro Police arrested the 16-year-old boy on Taylorsville Road near St. Matthews Oct. 9.      

That shooting early Monday morning on S. 23 St. killed 37-year-old Kontar Dwayne Roberson who lived on that block. Police say the two had been arguing.

