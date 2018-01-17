WHAS
Teen arrested for 2017 murder

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:15 PM. EST January 17, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened in November 2017 on a night full of violence in the city.

 

A 14-year-old has been charged in the death of Terrance Foster.
 

Foster and a woman were shot inside a car on November 13 on Algonquin Parkway. The car then crashed at the Family Dollar store on Winkler Avenue, just down the street from the University of Louisville.
           

The teen is facing murder and assault charges and is currently in the youth detention center.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


