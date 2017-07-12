Suspects steal medication from two pharmacies

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police in Vine Grove are asking for your help in identifying two people responsible for stealing prescription medications from a pharmacy.
Two people were caught on surveillance camera breaking into Apothecare Pharmacy on July 11. The pair is also suspected of an attempted break-in at another Apothecare Pharmacy in Elizabethtown.
If you have any information about the suspects, call Vine Grove Police at (270) 877-2262.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs