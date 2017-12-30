Suspects sought in St. Matthew's jewelry store robbery

Jared Galleria of Jewelry was robbed Friday night.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - St. Matthews Police are looking for suspects in a jewelry store robbery.

A little after 8 p.m. on Friday night, officers say several people broke into the Jared Galleria of Jewelry on Shelbyville Road. Several pieces of jewelry were reported stolen, but the exact amount is undetermined.

The suspects are believed to have left in a white sedan with damage to the rear right passenger quarter panel.

Officers are still investigating. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call police.

