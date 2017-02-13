Suspects sought in Shepherdsville pharmacy burglary

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Shepherdsville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for burglarizing a pharmacy.

Police said two suspects and their accomplice burglarized the B&B Pharmacy in the 1500 block of Highway 44 East early Monday.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera committing the crime with the accomplice waiting nearby in a vehicle similar to a Mazda 3.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 921-1000.

