2 identified in robberies targeting local seniors

Robert Ray and Angela Chancellor (Photo: LMDC, WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have identified suspects responsible for a string of robberies targeting senior citizens in the Okolona and Highview areas.

Robert Ray, 38, and Angela Chancellor, 35, are facing numerous charges regarding the incidents.

Police say the pair committed three robberies Saturday.

According to LMPD, police say the suspects began driving evasively when they were noticed by a detective. A pursuit took place shortly after involving the suspects along with Sixth and Seventh Division officers and LMPD’s Canine Unit.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspects crashed their vehicle into a fence and concrete barrier in a PNC Bank parking lot in the 3600 block of Bardstown Road. They were taken into custody without incident.

Ray is charged with 11 individual counts of robbery along with three individual counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and other charges for being the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit.

Chancellor is charged with three counts of robbery.

© 2017 WHAS-TV