Suspects in basketball fraud, corruption investigation in N.Y. court

NEW YORK (WHAS11) -- More on the college basketball recruiting scandal that involves UofL.

In New York on Oct. 8, ten people appeared in U.S. District Court to face charges in the NCAA basketball fraud and corruption scandal.

Adidas executive Jim Gatto and employee Merl Code are among those charged in the FBI's college basketball pay-for-play recruiting investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's office says college coaches took bribes from managers and advisers in exchange for directing players to certain agents.

The department of justice documents named the University of Louisville as "University 6" but as of right now, no one affiliated with UofL has been charged, nor arrested.

The scandal has led to the suspensions of Coach Rick Pitino, Athletic Director Tom Jurich, Associate Head Coach Kenny Johnson and Assistant Coach Jordan Fair.



