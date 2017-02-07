Man arrested after burglarizing bank and robbing restaurant

Gavel (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two Okolona businesses were targeted in a bizarre crime spree early Monday morning. Police arrested Jamal White, 25, after they said he broke into a bank and robbed a White Castle.

The two incidents happened just down the road from one another all within about ten minutes. Police arrested White just before 2:00 a.m. after they said he tried to run away from the restaurant.

LMPD said White first went to the PNC bank at 7845 Preston Highway. His arrest citation showed he shot out the glass door to get into the lobby. It also said there is video footage of him going through some cabinets at the bank, but not actually taking anything.

After that, the citation shows White went to the White Castle down the street at 4108 Outer Loop. It said he then pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. The employees ran out of the restaurant as did White, but officers arrested him at a the Shell Gas Station just around the corner.

LMPD said White admitted to the robbery when he was taken into custody.

Records show White is already a convicted felon. He's facing multiple charges including robbery and burglary.



