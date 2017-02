Jessica Westbrook mugshot (photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A woman has turned herself in for a hit-and-run which severely injured a 9-year-old girl.

Jessica Westbrook,31, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid with fatal or serious injury.

Westbrook allegedly struck the child on Broadway and fled the scene.

She is currently being held at Metro Corrections.

