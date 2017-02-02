Suspect taken into custody, charged with animal abuse in Trimble Co.

Marlena Robinson mugshot (Carroll County Jail)

TRIMBLE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – It was another day of searching for Trimble County Animal Control officers.



“Justice is the biggest thing we're looking for. After seeing what we saw on the property, I'm still dumbfounded about it,” said Russell Spaulding of Trimble County Animal Control.



This time officers were searching the suspect's house. Officers say Marlena Robinson, 33, lives in Bedford and she also owns the property where officials say the 37 animals were found dead. Authorities say they did not find any paperwork in her home showing Robinson was caring for all those animals.



“There were a lot of animals on that property and to find, so far, just one paperwork for a French bulldog…I was hoping to find paperwork to show that she actually took care of these horses,” Spaulding said.



Some that live in the community say Robinson did care for her animals.

“She's always been so good with animals. She takes in strays all the time. People call and say hey, I've got a sick horse or a sick dog or whatever and she takes them in and tries to nurse them back to health,” said Mayor Todd Pollock of Bedford.



Mayor Pollock says he even left his dog in Robinson's care.



“Just really heartbroken because I know how much she has worked with these animals and you know, you can't do it all,” he said.



Now, Robinson's property sits empty, but the police investigation is far from over.

Robinson is currently being held in the Carroll County jail. She is expected to appear in court Feb. 3 in Trimble County.

The fourteen horses that survived were taken to Windy Meadows Equestrian Center in La Grange.

