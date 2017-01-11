Suspect pleads guilty to charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Edward Sparks pleaded guilty in a Hardin County courtroom to prowling around neighborhoods looking for a child to sexually assault.

A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

According to an arrest slip, Sparks told police God told him to have sex with kids.

He says he had gone to Greenway Drive in February 2016 looking for houses with toys in the yard so he could knock on doors and get the young girls to come outside.

School bus driver Angela Fulkerson alerted police to sparks' suspicious behavior.

