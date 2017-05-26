Suspect leads seven police agencies on high-speed chase through Kentuckiana

Evan Payne is accused of leading police on a chase through Kentucky and Indiana.

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- Seven different law enforcement agencies worked together Thursday night to catch a suspect after a high-speed chase through Kentuckiana. The suspect, 24-year-old Evan Payne, was arrested after crashing his car near Clark Memorial Hospital.

"I was sitting up here in my apartment, playing Xbox and I heard a bunch of gunshots going off," Joshua Fortner, who lives near the scene, said.

Fortner said it was unlike anything he's seen or heard in the southern Indiana area before.

The incident started with a 911 call to a Sellersburg, Ind. Dollar General parking lot. The caller reported she was worried for her friend.

"The caller reported that the female was in the presence of a subject named Evan Payne, and Mister Payne had previously battered her a few weeks ago and wanted her checked to make sure she was OK," Captain Scottie Maples, with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, said.

When police got to the store they said Payne fought back against them.

Maples said, "Our officers then tased Mister Payne. Mister Payne was able to defeat the taser. Mister Payne continued to resist with his person and with his vehicle, our officers then discharged their weapon, striking Mister Payne."

Police said he was hit in the arm. and moments later took off in his vehicle.

The suspect led police on a high-speed chase through Clark County, over the Ohio River and then through downtown Louisville.

Next Payne got back on the bridge, heading into southern Indiana, eventually crashing the vehicle right in front of Clark Memorial Hospital.

"I looked out over the balcony and there was probably 100, maybe more, cops surrounding memorial," Fortner said.

Police said they were able to take Payne into custody at that time.

In total seven different law enforcement agencies worked the chase including Sellersburg Police, Clark County Sheriff, Indiana State Police, LMPD, Jeffersonville Police, Clarksville Police and Jefferson County Sheriff.

"We have a great working relationship with all agencies in the area and this just kind of goes to show you how much all agencies are willing to chip in and try to apprehend a suspect," Maples said.

Payne is recovering in the hospital, under police supervision. The officers who fired his weapon is on paid leave.

