Suspect in Terril Ln. homicide was on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred Saturday night in the 2000 block of Terril Lane.

Justin Curry, 29, has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Curry was booked into Metro Corrections on July 18 of this year and was out on home incarceration.

Curry is now in custody.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:47 p.m. after a male was found shot dead inside an apartment.

This was the second shooting in less than four hours in the Metro. One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart on Outer Loop. Police are also speaking with a person of interest in that case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV