Suspect in shooting of local minister arrested

Kerry Barley (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After a long search, police in Shively say they've tracked down the person they believe is behind the violent home invasion and shooting of a local minister.

Kerry Barley, 36, is now in custody. Shively Police say SWAT officials removed Barley from a home on Whitmore Avenue after he refused to surrender.

Barley is accused of posing as an LG&E worker on April 19 and demanding money and drugs from Minister James Mathis.

Police say Barley shot Mathis multiple times at his home in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway.

The minister miraculously survived that brutal attack.

Mathis now back at Mt. Sinai AOH Church of God where he's working to discourage violence in the community.

