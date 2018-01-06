WHAS
Suspect in custody for Shawnee neighborhood shooting

WHAS 5:30 AM. EST January 07, 2018

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Police have arrested a man they say he is responsible for a Shawnee neighborhood shooting on Thursday.

Michael Lewis, 35, faces charges of assault and robbery. 

According to the arrest report, Lewis shot a man and stole his money in what police think was a drug deal.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. Lewis is expected in court next Tuesday.

