WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 72 closing alerts
Close

Suspect in custody for multiple Once Upon A Child robberies

Katherine Bemus , WHAS 12:52 PM. EST January 18, 2018

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - A man is in custody after police say he robbed the same children's store multiple times.

Shaun Flaherty, 38, faces charges in connection with a total of eight business robberies. Two of the businesses were Once Upon A Child, which was robbed three times.

The robberies Flaherty is accused of committing took place mostly in the Dixie Highway area of Louisville, and they date back as far as October 2017.  The most recent robbery took place Thursday morning, which ultimately led to his arrest that same morning.

READ MORE: Police search for suspect in Once Upon a Child robbery

READ MORE: Kids clothing store targeted in recent robberies

The robbery was of a Circle K located in the 5200 block of Greenwood Road. Arrest records indicate Flaherty was apprehended as he fled the scene.

Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with capturing Flaherty, submitting tips to catch the alleged serial robber.

 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories