Suspect in custody for multiple Once Upon A Child robberies

Shaun Patrick Flaherty, 38, faces multiple charges of robbery.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - A man is in custody after police say he robbed the same children's store multiple times.

Shaun Flaherty, 38, faces charges in connection with a total of eight business robberies. Two of the businesses were Once Upon A Child, which was robbed three times.

The robberies Flaherty is accused of committing took place mostly in the Dixie Highway area of Louisville, and they date back as far as October 2017. The most recent robbery took place Thursday morning, which ultimately led to his arrest that same morning.

The robbery was of a Circle K located in the 5200 block of Greenwood Road. Arrest records indicate Flaherty was apprehended as he fled the scene.

Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with capturing Flaherty, submitting tips to catch the alleged serial robber.

