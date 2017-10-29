Suspect identified in fatal New Cut Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating a juvenile’s death after he was fatally shot in Fairdale Saturday night.

Metro Police Third Division officers responded to the 5800 block of New Cut Road around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old Hispanic male that was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Lutin. He has been charged with murder.

Police say they were working two separate crime scenes – a house and a nearby Marathon gas station which spokesman Dwight Mitchell say are related.

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

