Suspect ID'd in connection with carjacking near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One man has been charged in connection with a Saturday carjacking near the Big Four Bridge.

Metro Police have charged Terry Whitehead, 18, with first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He also faces charges for attempting to flee from police.

According to officers, Whitehead and a juvenile approached two people as they were entering their vehicle at the Lincoln lot of Waterfront Park.

That’s when they say Whitehead pulled out a gun on the victims demanding them to get out of their vehicle and to give him the keys.

Police said as Whitehead pulled out the gun, it discharged and shot out the rear driver’s window.

After both victims got out of the vehicle, Whitehead and the juvenile got in and fled the area.

Police eventually caught up with both suspects at 18th and Hill after they led officers on a short foot pursuit.

Whitehead is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond.

