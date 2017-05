LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Tori Brown was arraigned and charged with robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Brown is accused of walking up to a car and putting a gun to a woman's head demanding money.

He's also accused of hitting a man in the head with a gun.

Police say Brown's actions endangered the life of an 8-year-old who was in the back seat.



