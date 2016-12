John K. Reed (Photo: LMPD)

Louisville, KY - Louisville Metro Police arrested John K. Reed, 28, on Thursday and charged his with Murder and Assault in the 1st degree in relation to the shooting and homicide that occurred at Club Vybe back on December 26th.

According to police, Reed shot 22-year-old Monquel Ligon, he later died in surgery at University Hospital.

He is due back in court on January 9th.