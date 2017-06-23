String of robberies bear UofL are connected

Darryl Collier is charged with sexual abuse and robbery. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--Police are now confirming a recent string of robberies near UofL are connected to the same suspect.

48-year-old Darryl Collier is charged with both cases.

Collier is looking at several robbery and sexual abuse charges, but the judge also ordered him to stay away from UofL.

Police say the two incidents connected to Collier happened within about a half mile of each other, just a few blocks away from campus.

June 14 around 6:30 a.m., police say Collier approached a student on South 4th Street and asked her for money.

When the victim said she didn't have any, officers say, Collier threatened to shoot her in the head and then groped her before stealing her laptop.

June 15 around 8:00 a.m., police say Collier was involved in a second robbery- this time near M and Rodman Streets.

According to his arrest report, Collier ran up to another woman, grabbed her cell phone and ID and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

One of the victim's mothers watched today's court appearance from a separate room.

When the judge asked her if she had any specific requests for these cases, she said "Ma'am is there anything that you wanted to say, or are you just here to figure out what's going on? Just here to figure out what's going on and hoping he's not released."

The judge also increased Collier's bond from 50,000 to $75,000cash only, saying she didn't feel like the first amount was high enough for the severity of the charges.

Collier's next court date is scheduled for July 3 at 9:00 a.m.







