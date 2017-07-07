Stolen explosives found in Clark County, Ind.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has recovered stolen explosives in Clark County, Ind.

The ATF had been looking for the explosive since at least Wednesday. The ATF said someone broke into a trailer at the River Ridge Development in Jeffersonville and took the explosives.

They stole nine 10-pound bags of the blasting agent, ammonium nitrate. It's used in mining and construction.

A $5,000 reward was being offered for information that led to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the ATF.

