Katrina Heath (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

HARDINSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The name of the woman involved in a three-hour standoff with sheriff deputies in Hardinsburg, Ind. was released.

Officers arrested Katrina Heath late last night.

They went to a house after getting a call about a domestic situation at a house on Lapping Road.

When deputies got there, Heath's ex-husband said they got into a fight and she pulled a gun on him and fired one shot, missing him. That's when the man says he left and called 911.

Heath eventually surrendered.

She faces several charges including criminal recklessness with a firearm and attempted murder. Heath is currently behind bars at the Washington County jail.

© 2018 WHAS-TV