WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 144 closing alerts
Close

Standoff in Indiana ends peacefully, woman facing charges

WHAS 11:54 AM. EST January 17, 2018

HARDINSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The name of the woman involved in a three-hour standoff with sheriff deputies in Hardinsburg, Ind. was released.

Officers arrested Katrina Heath late last night.

They went to a house after getting a call about a domestic situation at a house on Lapping Road.

When deputies got there, Heath's ex-husband said they got into a fight and she pulled a gun on him and fired one shot, missing him. That's when the man says he left and called 911.

Heath eventually surrendered.    

She faces several charges including criminal recklessness with a firearm and attempted murder. Heath is currently behind bars at the Washington County jail.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories