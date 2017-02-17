Stabbing suspect to appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The woman charged with stabbing a teenager is expected in court.

36-year-old Tiffany Barbee was arrested close to 5 hours after the stabbing took place.

The stabbing happened Wednesday on South 30th Street in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Police say Barbee and a group of people armed with bats and knives chased down the 17-year-old girl.

An arrest citation says the victim was cornered and then beaten and stabbed.

Police do expect the victim to be okay.

Barbee faces several charges including first-degree assault and terroristic threatening.





(© 2017 WHAS)