Stabbing suspect to appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The woman charged with stabbing a teenager is expected in court.
36-year-old Tiffany Barbee was arrested close to 5 hours after the stabbing took place.
The stabbing happened Wednesday on South 30th Street in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
Police say Barbee and a group of people armed with bats and knives chased down the 17-year-old girl.
An arrest citation says the victim was cornered and then beaten and stabbed.
Police do expect the victim to be okay.
Barbee faces several charges including first-degree assault and terroristic threatening.
