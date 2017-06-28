Six arrested in Jeffersontown meth bust (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Six people are behind bars after a meth bust in suburban Jeffersontown early Tuesday morning.

Inside the home, officers say they found meth, marijuana, pills, guns, and other drug paraphernalia.

Neighbors tell me that police had been called to the house numerous times over the past few years for a variety of reasons, but according to Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker, these arrests were a result of a community that was just fed up.

Since moving to this Jeffersontown neighborhood three years ago Amanda Nito Bingham says things have mostly been quiet except for one house.



"There's always different cars in the driveway,” said Bingham. “I never see the same person twice. There were always people coming in and out. It was always really shady. We always had our suspicions."



Over time the happenings at this home drew more than a few raised eyebrows from neighbors, according to Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker.



"What you know and can prove are two different things,” said Chief Ken Hatmaker. “We had to wait until we had the right evidence, the right intel, and the right situation or scenario to make entry into that house safely."



After a patrol officer observed suspicious activity around the home, J-Town Police made their move, arresting six people inside the home after finding three ounces of meth, pills, and multiple weapons with the serial numbers shaved off.



"There were several tips that we got on that home from multiple different sources,” said Hatmaker. “Once we breached the door and made entry and were exiting that house we got claps and several thumbs up from neighbors."



Hatmaker now hopes this serves as an example of how local law enforcement and local communities can work together to keep clean up the streets.



"This search warrant delivered a message,” said Hatmaker. “If we have any intelligence, credible intelligence, and probable cause is developed that they are trafficking out a house such as this we are going to get search warrants and eradicate this poison out of our neighborhood."



"I feel so much safer,” said Bingham. “This neighborhood is really nice, and all of the people are great, except for that one house. I feel so much safer."

WHAS11 spoke with the landlord of the property today off camera and he said that he plans to evict the people who live in the home if they are released from jail.

Chief Hatmaker says that he would much rather people with drug issues come to the police for help through the Angel program than the police have to come arrest them.

