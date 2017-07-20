Simpsonville Police Dept. looking to ID clothing theft suspects

The Simpsonville Police Department is looking to identify three individuals who they say stole $7,000 worth of merchandise from two shops at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in July. (Photo: Provided by the Simpsonville Police Dept.)

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they say stole $7,000 worth of merchandise from clothing stores at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

According to police, on July 13 the individuals stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from Tommy Hilfiger around 9 p.m. and on July 15, POLO management identified the same people as individuals who fled their store with $4,000 worth of merchandise.

The police department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to contact Office Kyle Bennett at 502-633-2323.

