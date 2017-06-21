Shots fired during home invasion near UK

LEXINGTON Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police in Lexington is investigating an early morning home invasion that led to a shooting.
The home invasion happened on Forest Park Road near the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Police aren't releasing much information but say the intruders broke into the home and fired several shots.
At least one person was in the home at the time.
That person was not hurt.
