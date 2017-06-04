Police investigating overnight chase from Louisville to Bardstown

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS 11)--A Police chase spanning from Louisville to Nelson County has come to an end in Bardstown.

MetroSafe says the pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. Monday in Louisville on I-65 South near Jacob Street, hitting speeds over 90 miles an hour.

At times, shots were fired toward officers, but it's believed none were injured.

It is still a very active scene off Highway 150 and Springhill Road where that scene is still unfolding.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV