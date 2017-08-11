Shooting victim from Guardian Court ID'd

SHOOTING generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The victim in Thursday's homicide has been identified as Richard Ford.

Police say he was shot while sitting in a car on Guardian Court. Ford and another man--who was also shot--drove themselves to the Sleep Inn off Preston Highway, where police found them.

It happened at about 3:30 in the morning.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Ford later died. The other man is expected to survive. Police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call 574-LMPD.

