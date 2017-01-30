WHAS
Shooting overnight in Parkland neighborhood

Shooting sends one to hospital

January 31, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Metro Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. 

Metro Safe say the shooting happened on 32nd street around 3 a.m.
 
Officers found that person at 34th Street and Garland Avenue.
 
The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries.

We'll bring you more information as soon as we get it.

