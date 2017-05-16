​1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Ronan Dr. in PRP

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the 7400 block of Ronan Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LMPD says the injuries are serious for the second victim.
LMPD also said it is unclear if others are involved in this shooting, if others are outstanding and the relation to a home at the shooting scene.
(Cont) LMPD spox: unclear if 2 involved are only people involved, if others are outstanding & relationship to home. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Old3MeqBpC— Chris Williams (@chriswnews) May 16, 2017
Ronan Drive is near the intersection of Terry and Greenwood roads.
