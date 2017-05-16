​1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Ronan Dr. in PRP

Shooting investigation underway on Ronan Drive in PRP on May 16. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the 7400 block of Ronan Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.

LMPD says the injuries are serious for the second victim.

LMPD also said it is unclear if others are involved in this shooting, if others are outstanding and the relation to a home at the shooting scene.

(Cont) LMPD spox: unclear if 2 involved are only people involved, if others are outstanding & relationship to home. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Old3MeqBpC — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) May 16, 2017

Ronan Drive is near the intersection of Terry and Greenwood roads.

© 2017 WHAS-TV