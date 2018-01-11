groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Police in Jefferson County are investigating a shooting in the 10000 block of Symington Circle.

According to MetroSafe, one person is dead and another was transported to the hospital.

That investigation is off of Highway 22, also known as Old Brownsboro Road, past the Snyder Freeway, heading toward Oldham County.

