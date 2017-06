The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Huberta Drive on June 24. (Photo: Jeremy Magers)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One person has been fatally shot, according to MetroSafe.

It happened on Saturday morning on Huberta Drive, that's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

There is no word yet on if police have any suspects in custody at this time.

