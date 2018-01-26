Shooting in Okolona leaves one man in the hospital

Gun close up (Photo: getty images)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the Okolona area last night left one man in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Friday evening on Norene Lane near Poplar Level Road.

Police said they found a male victim that had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police don't have any suspects, but witnesses reported a green SUV was seen in the alley, and that shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, officers ask you to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

