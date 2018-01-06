Shooting in Louisville leaves one woman dead

Shooting at W Ormsby in Park Hill. (Kayla Moody)

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the 2300 block of West Ormsby Ave.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened around 3:30p.m. The female, who was in her twenties, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Louisville hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This marks the first homicide in Louisville in 2018.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as soon as we get more information.

.@LMPD says a Park Hill woman in her twenties was shot multiple times at her home near 23rd & West Ormsby. She was rushed to University but died from her injuries. This marks the first homicide in #Louisville in 2018 @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Xo4uXX3O1j — Kayla Moody (@KaylaMoody) January 6, 2018

© 2018 WHAS-TV