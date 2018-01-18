Shooter opens fire in packed Old Louisville barber shop

Barber shop shooting

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Three men are recovering after they were shot while inside a barber shop.

It happened in Old Louisville Wednesday afternoon, near Sixth and Oak Streets.

The barber shop was packed with people at the time of the shooting, including some children.

Terry Richardson said his sister owns the hair salon below the barber shop, and that she's never had any issues until this incident.

"You see your whole life, so to speak, just flash," Richardson said. "People hurt, injured, potentially dying. I's devastating for her, as well as her business."

Two men were critically injured, but all involved are expected to be okay. One child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police haven't made any arrests.

