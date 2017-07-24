Shively police make arrest in deadly stabbing

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Shively police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing, two people were stabbed and a female victim died from her injuries.

It happened in the 2500 block of Neblett Avenue.

Police say the call came in around 1:30, it was reported that a man and woman were in the middle of the road.

When police arrived, they find the man and woman in the middle of the road. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was rushed to the hospital. Police said they believe the two are a couple.

Within two hours, police were able to take a suspect into custody. The man apparently lived with the couple. That couple staying in the basement of the house, but police were not able to elaborate any further on the relationship of the three.

Police are owing the quick capture to several elements, including witnesses, information from the victim, and a speedy police effort.

“There was a victim alive in this case which was able to help, our officers got on scene, we quickly talked to the victim to see what happened, got some information from them. We had a witness on scene that was also trying to give some sort of medical aid to the victims. He was also able to give us information and then the officers acting quickly doing what they were trained to do and LMPD, their K9 unit was helping us," Ricky Guffey, with the Shively police, said.

Around the same time, Shively police received a call about a break-in just a block over. Police are still investigating to see if those two incidents were linked.

