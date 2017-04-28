Shively police identify officer, subject involved in shooting on Thursday

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department released the identities of the officer and subject involved in a shooting on Valley View Drive, near Crums Lane.

Police said Shively Officer Chad Kolter fired at William Bordeau before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Chad Kolter and subject William Bordeau (Photo: provided by the Shively Police Department)

The officer was responding to a potential suicide call.

Police said Officer Kolter fired after finding Bordeau in his him and he was armed. Bordeau was shot two times. He is expected to be OK.

Kolter was the only officer that responded to this call.

