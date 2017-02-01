Shively police ask for help in ID'ing suspect in stolen credit card case

The Shively Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a stolen credit card case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who is suspected in at least one stolen credit card case and could be suspected in many other cases.

Police said the suspect used a stolen credit card at a Target store, located on Taylorsville Road, on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6:45 p.m.

The suspect is a bald, black male. He was seen on video wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt type coat and was seen leaving in a red or burgundy four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this person you are asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or anonymously at 502-930-2SPD.

