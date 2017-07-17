Sheriff's office: 19-year-old dies after collision with vehicle near Ky. distillery

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

MARION CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old died on Saturday, July 17 after he was hit by an automobile.

On Saturday at 2:42 a.m. it was reported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office there was a body lying in the roadway on Bill Samuels Road near the entrance to Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto.

The 19-year-old was identified as Landon T. Wheatley of Springfield.

The investigation revealed, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, that Wheatley died from his injuries sustained in the collision with an automobile.

© 2017 WHAS-TV