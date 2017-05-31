Shepherdsville woman to be sentenced

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--A woman is expected to be sentenced after admitting to disposing of her newborn baby in a trash can.

Jessica Price of Shepherdsville entered an Alford plea back in March.

Meaning she maintains her innocence but admits there's enough evidence against her to convict her if the case had gone to trial.

Police say Price gave birth in a Kohl's restroom in August of 2013 and left the baby in the trash.

The infant was found unresponsive at the scene.

