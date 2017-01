LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A 40-year-old Louisville woman is sentenced to 16 in prison for incest, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Kelly South reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The crimes happened between 2012 and 2015.

As part of her sentence, South will have to register as a lifetime sex offender.



